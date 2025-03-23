Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 12,889 Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QPFF. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 154.0% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $302,000.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. American Century Quality Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $39.14.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

About American Century Quality Preferred ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from American Century Quality Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

