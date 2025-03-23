Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 145,748 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,748 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,095,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,492,000 after acquiring an additional 238,406 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,644,000. Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 377,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,010,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

