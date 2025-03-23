Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

