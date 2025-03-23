Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 562.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.86 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,847,231.83. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.