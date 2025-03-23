Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBH opened at $161.98 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $151.35 and a twelve month high of $183.64. The company has a market cap of $395.23 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.12.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

