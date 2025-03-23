Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P E Global LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,933,000 after buying an additional 114,345 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,130,000 after purchasing an additional 192,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,541 shares in the last quarter. Granger Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,370,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 105,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $117.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $124.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.54.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

