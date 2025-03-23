Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 803.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IVOV opened at $92.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $105.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.17.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

