Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.41% of Winmark worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Winmark alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Winmark by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 15,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Winmark by 1,087.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA stock opened at $319.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.89. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.83 and a fifty-two week high of $431.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.11.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Winmark Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.