Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,612.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 161,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after acquiring an additional 53,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $448.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $425.73 and a one year high of $624.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

