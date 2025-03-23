Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,441 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 85,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 268.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $74.87 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

