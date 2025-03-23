Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 36,658.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,492,000 after buying an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 262.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after acquiring an additional 373,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,820,000 after acquiring an additional 321,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAVA. Barclays reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $248,609.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,592 shares in the company, valued at $28,077,854.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $2,450,817.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,527,657.42. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average is $122.96. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $172.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 181.71 and a beta of 3.58.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

