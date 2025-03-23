Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,415,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,728,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 298,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 67,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,205,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GEM stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $886.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.