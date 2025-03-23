Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

