Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after buying an additional 73,107 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $8,461,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $214.77 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $223.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

