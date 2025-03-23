Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.68% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $3,167,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 75.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of BATS:DJUN opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.41.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

