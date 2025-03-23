Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMAR. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 292,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 60,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BMAR stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

