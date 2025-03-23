Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $197.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $110.09 and a 1 year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

