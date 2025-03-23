Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.15% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 2.9 %

NOCT stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

