Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 37.46% of Harbor Health Care ETF worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Harbor Health Care ETF alerts:

Harbor Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MEDI opened at $26.71 on Friday. Harbor Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Harbor Health Care ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The Harbor Health Care ETF (MEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth Health Care index. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of stocks engaged in the health care sector globally. MEDI was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.