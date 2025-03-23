Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,604,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after buying an additional 771,919 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,225,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 698.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 451,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 394,920 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,531,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,677,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.53. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

