Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSHQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

