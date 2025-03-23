Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,182 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETHE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth about $8,359,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,056,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

