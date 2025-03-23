Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,219 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 374,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at $13,530,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $9,261,000.

Shares of QQQE opened at $88.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $97.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day moving average of $91.82.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

