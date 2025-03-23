Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 999 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.09.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $404.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.45 and a 52-week high of $445.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.12.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

