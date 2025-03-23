Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.53% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.71 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.10.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

