Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,713,000 after buying an additional 105,062 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,155,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,879,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,882 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,621,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 147,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,414,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,264,000 after purchasing an additional 211,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CMS stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $75.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,349.87. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

