Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,623 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSPN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 331.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $650.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

