Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,456 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,858,000 after buying an additional 778,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,005 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,383,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $499,956,000 after purchasing an additional 332,576 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,046,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,475,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 285,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $107.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

