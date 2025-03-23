Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 31,347 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

BCX opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

