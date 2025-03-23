Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,861 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,865.16. The trade was a 29.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,382,415.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,322,082.92. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,516.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

