Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,053 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.63% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 787.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 744,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 660,443 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $18.73 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

