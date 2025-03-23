Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 51,463 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,463 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFSM. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. MFA Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FFSM stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $749.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

