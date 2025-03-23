Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,429 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,463,000 after purchasing an additional 761,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,422,000 after purchasing an additional 217,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,852,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,793,000 after purchasing an additional 249,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

