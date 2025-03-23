Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 98 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.69.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $309.85 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.37.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.