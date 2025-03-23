Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 14.2 %
Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $76.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.62.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
