Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $76.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

