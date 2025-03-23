Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 30.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE ODC opened at $45.92 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $670.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Ryan sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $162,942. The trade was a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $134,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,529. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Further Reading

