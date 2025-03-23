Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $2,744,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,878.92. The trade was a 9.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at $682,531.74. This trade represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Neogen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NEOG opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

