Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,071 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 41.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 3,652.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 759.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.51. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The firm had revenue of $62.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

