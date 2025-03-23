Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 46,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

CZNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $315.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

