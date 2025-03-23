Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,165 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Compugen were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 75.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 27.5% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 151,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,701 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 2.98. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). Compugen had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

