Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $2,171,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Down 2.9 %

CRH stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

