Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 190,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 14,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $173,502.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,296,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,618,115.55. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,665. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

