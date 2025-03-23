Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $446,000 Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,019 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BILL opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,790.10, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

