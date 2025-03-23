Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $511,000 Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,282 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Community were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Community by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 214.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 48.1% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 39,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 182,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCCO. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of First Community from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. First Community Co. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $27.96.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Community had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

