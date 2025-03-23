Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $520,000 Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -450.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

