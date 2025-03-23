Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $599,000 Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,722,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the third quarter worth about $897,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 154.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 99,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,068 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. Analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PSNL shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Personalis from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

