Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,126 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 141.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 48,807 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 590,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 82,872 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 47.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 109,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

OPI opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.25. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $118.24 million during the quarter. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 27.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

