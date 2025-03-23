Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 747.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,735 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 59.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 110,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. Analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPRT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

