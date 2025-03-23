Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $452,000 Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $50,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 102.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock opened at $1,275.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,350.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,223.39. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $555.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,592.98. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57 shares of company stock valued at $75,675. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

