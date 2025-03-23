Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 74,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Separately, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Youdao by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Price Performance

DAO opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $941.85 million, a P/E ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 0.36. Youdao, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter. Youdao had a net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

